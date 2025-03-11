Gazzaniga completes 100 games as a red and white player

Paulo Gazzaniga is already a centenarian. The goalkeeper completed his hundredth game at the RCDE Stadium in the draw against Espanyol (1-1), completing the ninety minutes and starring in a decisive action to keep the team alive in the game in the most difficult moments. Gazzaniga arrived in Girona in 2022, just in the year of the return to the First Division, and that same season he already managed to become a starter. He made his debut in October of that same year, on matchday eleven at Montilivi against Osasuna, and since then he has been a permanent fixture in goal. In his first year he played 28 games, in the second 38 and this year, in the third, he has already played 32. In total, 8866 minutes between League and Copa del Rey, adding this season's debut in the Champions League.

The 32-year-old Argentine goalkeeper has established himself as Girona's first-choice goalkeeper and has been part of some of the most successful moments in the Club's history. Among them, the historic qualification for the Champions League last season or the debut in the competition last September at the Parc des Princes. He had previously played for Southampton and Tottenham in the Premier League, and had experience in the Spanish league defending the colors of Rayo Vallecano and Elche.