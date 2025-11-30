Girona and Montilivi stop Madrid

Girona once again demonstrated that Montilivi is not just any venue. Míchel's team secured a draw (1–1) against Real Madrid, making it clear that despite the challenges of this season, they are still capable of standing up to the big teams in the league.

Far from being intimidated, Girona knew how to read the game at all times. Madrid wanted to dominate possession, but the red-and-whites kept their lines tight to disrupt the opponent's flow and waited for the right moment to strike. That moment came just before halftime: a quick recovery, a vertical transition, and a brilliant individual play by Azzedine Ounahi, who scored a stunning goal with a sharp, angled shot that made Montilivi erupt.

The goal rewarded Girona's discipline and bravery, as they did not shy away from going for the game. In the second half, however, Madrid increased the pressure and found relief in a penalty that Mbappé converted in the 67th minute to level the score.

Far from collapsing, Girona showed remarkable maturity. They endured, adjusted, and protected their area as Madrid ramped up the intensity. The defensive blocks withstood the final onslaught of an opponent desperate for points, growing increasingly nervous in a negative streak that now includes three consecutive draws.

For Girona, the point is much more than just a result: it is an exercise in character, a boost of confidence, and confirmation that the team still has the tools to compete. Montilivi, once again, became the faithful reflection of a combative, proud Girona capable of competing against any opponent.