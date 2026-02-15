Girona B achieves a great victory against Porreres

Girona B earned three valuable points in their visit to the field of UE Porreres (1-2) in a match that the Girona team managed to steer early and handle maturely until the final whistle.

The team came out decisively and with the intention of asserting themselves from the first minute. Quique Álvarez's bold approach paid off very early: in the 6th minute, Javi Sarasa finished a good collective play to put the red-and-white team ahead and confirm the strong start to the match.

Far from slowing down, the reserve team continued to dominate the game with the ball. Just before halftime, at a crucial moment, Carles Garrido extended the lead (45’) and delivered a statement in the match, sending the game into halftime with a 0-2 scoreline that reflected what had been seen on the pitch.

In the second half, Porreres stepped up. The home team reduced the deficit in the 64th minute when De Tomás scored from a penalty to make it 1-2 and add excitement to the final stretch.

Despite the local pressure, Girona B maintained their advantage. The team knew how to endure when necessary, defended with discipline, and managed the game’s tempo to secure a hard-fought victory that boosts the reserve team's confidence.

Three more points for Girona B, who will host UE Olot next Sunday at 12:00 PM in Vidreres.