Girona B bids farewell to Vidreres with an agonizing victory

Girona B closed the season at home with a major joy after narrowly defeating Torrent (1-0) in a dull match that was decided in the most unexpected and thrilling way possible. A goal by Shin in the 90th minute sent the Girona fans into euphoria in the dying moments of the game.

The match was intense but lacked offensive clarity for most of the ninety minutes. Girona's reserve team tried to control the game, but they faced a well-organized Torrent defense that managed to neutralize the home team's attacks and caused discomfort through quick transitions.

Just when it seemed the match would end in a goalless draw, the decisive play arrived. In an apparently harmless action, a serious mistake by the visiting goalkeeper, who collided with his own defender, left the ball loose in the box. Shin, alert, took advantage of the gift to find himself alone in front of the goal and sent the ball into the back of the net, securing three points against an already relegated opponent.

This victory has a special flavor, not only because of its dramatic nature but also because it allows Girona B to bid farewell to their fans this season with three points. A sweet ending to a season of growth, in which the team has shown character and competitiveness until the very last moment.