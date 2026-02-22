Girona B wins the Girona derby against Olot

The Girona Football Club B achieved a great comeback to defeat Unió Esportiva Olot 4-1 in the Girona derby in a match that changed drastically in the second half and consolidates the good form of the red-and-white reserve team.

The match started with a scare for the Girona team. Olot struck first in the 20th minute when Martí Soler finished off an offensive corner action to put the Garrotxins ahead. The goal forced Girona B to fight back against an organized and more experienced opponent who managed to maintain their lead until halftime. Just before the break, Biel hit the crossbar with a penalty.

In the second half, however, the home team stepped up. With more pace and depth, Girona B began to dominate Olot until the turning point came in the 57th minute. Carles Garrido calmly converted a penalty to equalize and truly ignite the match.

With the score at 1-1, Girona's dominance became more pronounced. The team gained confidence and was rewarded in the 78th minute when Javi Sarasa finished off a good collective move to turn the score around. Just four minutes later, in the 82nd minute, Mario extended the lead and practically sealed the game.

With Olot throwing everything into attack and leaving spaces at the back, Girona B rounded off the rout in the 88th minute with a goal from Gibert, who capped off an excellent second half for the red-and-whites.

Thus, Girona B turned an adverse start into a resounding victory, demonstrating their solidity this season in Vidreres. In the next matchday, Girona will visit UD Barbastro on Sunday, March 1st, at 12:00 PM.