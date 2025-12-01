Girona FC B imposes its law in Vidreres and defeats Sant Andreu

Girona B achieved a very valuable victory against a direct rival, remaining unbeaten at home in a key Segunda Federación matchday.

From the first minute of the match, Quique Álvarez's team showed their intention to go for the win with superiority in collective play and offensive persistence.

The goal that opened the door to victory came in the 25th minute, when a corner taken by Ferran allowed Antonio Salguero to send the ball into the back of the net (1-0).

Girona did not settle and sought to extend their lead before halftime. The second goal came in added time of the first half: a penalty committed during an offensive action and converted without hesitation by Carles Garrido (2-0).

In the second half, Sant Andreu tried to react, with more possession and some chances, but Girona's defense and goalkeeper remained solid. The quadribarrats had two opportunities to narrow the gap, a free-kick shot by Alexis García and a set-piece header by Max Marcet, but without success.

The red-and-whites ended with a numerical disadvantage due to the expulsion of Raúl in the 73rd minute and Arenzana in the 90th minute, but even so, they showed no signs of weakness.

An own goal after a rebound in the area gave the quadribarrats some hope, but the referee's whistle confirmed the victory for Girona's reserve team by 2-1.

With this triumph, Girona B regains optimism after some irregular results in recent weeks, and adds three points that give them a boost in the fight for the top positions in the group. Next matchday, they will visit Valencia B's field on Sunday at 12:00 PM.