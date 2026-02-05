Girona FC launches its official digital card album 25/26 on Collectibol

Girona FC presents its official digital card album for the 25/26 season on the Collectibol platform, a new initiative that brings traditional collecting to the digital environment and reinforces the Club's commitment to innovation and connection with its fans.

The album is now available for free on the Collectibol app, accessible on the App Store and Google Play, allowing fans to collect official Girona digital cards directly from their mobile devices.

A new way to collect Girona FC

Collectibol is a digital collecting application that brings back the classic experience of football trading cards and adapts it to an app format. Through the platform, users can open digital packs, discover new cards, complete albums by chapters, and share their collection within a free, immersive, and social experience. Throughout the season, completing the album also allows access to physical and digital rewards linked to the Club.

The Girona album has been jointly developed by the Club and Collectibol, ensuring a 100% official experience aligned with the identity, history, and present of the Club.

The digital album of Girona FC 25/26

The digital album of Girona FC 25/26 is organized into chapters that allow fans to explore the complete universe of the Club, beyond the players. Through this structure, fans can discover cards dedicated to the first team, crests, stadiums, kits, historical moments, and other iconic elements of Girona's identity.

Highlighted content includes cards of the Club's mascots; the fly Sisa, the emblematic dog La Canya, the stadium, and milestones that have marked Girona's recent trajectory, such as the promotion to the First Division. This chapter-based organization turns the album into a narrative and collectible experience that combines sports, history, and emotion, progressively completed throughout the season.

Rarity system and collecting experience

The album's cards are organized into five rarity levels (Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic), a common system in digital entertainment and collectible games, introducing a component of discovery, progression, and exclusivity within the album.

Additionally, Collectibol incorporates a grading or digital wear system that connects physical collecting with digital. Each card can appear in different states of preservation, simulating the passage of time as with traditional trading cards.

This system adds an additional layer of collecting, as users not only aim to complete the album or obtain rarer cards but also to find the "perfect" version of a card in the best possible condition. An approach that brings depth, symbolic value, and a new way of understanding digital collecting.

An experience designed for fans

Through Collectibol, Girona fans can experience the Club in a different, participatory, and digital way, strengthening the emotional bond with the team both locally and internationally.

The platform is designed to be accessible to all audiences and to connect especially with new generations of fans, without losing the essence of classic collecting.

Connection between past and present

The president of Girona, Delfí Geli, stated that "this album allows us to connect and create a link between the past and present of the Club, recalling our history in images and making it accessible in an easy and fun way." For his part, Nicolás Benhamou, CEO and co-founder of Collectibol, explains that "Collectibol was born so that clubs can tell their story in album format, with the same care and emotion of traditional collecting, but designed for the present. The Girona FC album is another step in this vision: putting the club and its fans at the center of the digital experience."

A platform with clubs as protagonists

Collectibol allows clubs to actively participate in the creation of their digital albums, defining the chapters, visual content, and elements that best represent their identity. In this project, Girona has played an active role in defining the album to ensure an authentic experience true to its history.

Availability

The official Girona FC 25/26 album is now available on the Collectibol app, which can be downloaded for free on the App Store and Google Play.

More information at: www.collectibol.com