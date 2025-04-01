Girona FC launches Orgull Gironí podcast

The Orgull Gironí podcast is born Girona FC is launching a new project that will provide an official Club space to give a voice to figures linked to the territory and highlight stories that inspire. A platform to reinforce the feeling of belonging and establish a dialogue between the entity and the community that will see personalities from all areas of our home: footballers, coaches, artists, athletes and chefs, among others, will share their experience, their links with Girona FC and Girona and their vision of how local talent contributes to making our identity greater.

Full details of the podcast The Orgull Gironí podcast has been released this Tuesday 1 April on YouTube Podcast, Spotify Podcast, Ivoox, Amazon Podcast and Apple Music with Àlex Granell as the first guest. The programme will be broadcast every fortnight, always coinciding with Tuesdays, and will consist of six episodes in this first season, which will run until June. Presented by Albert Bassas, the voice of Montilivi for many years, and recorded in one of the most emblematic places of the stadium, the dressing room, it will allow to know in depth interesting figures on a sofa that takes over for a few hours the mythical table football to receive the guests, which will be unveiled over the following weeks.

Àlex Granell, the first guest The former captain, who played for Girona FC between 2014 and 2021 and recently announced his retirement as an active player, was the first to appear on the Orgull Gironí podcast. Granell reviewed many aspects of his professional and personal career in a long conversation in which he opened up to address all kinds of questions. Asked precisely what Orgull Gironí is, he stressed that ‘there is no better gift in life than playing for the club of your dreams’. Precisely this podcast is part of the initiative announced a few days ago by the entity and represented by a capital G, which values the territory.

The commitment to a new content format The creation of the Orgull Gironí podcast is a new way of bringing the Club closer to the fans. The constant evolution of digital media and the changing preferences of users, where the growth of audio consumption has been evident, have led, among other things, to the Club's decision to launch this new initiative. The commitment follows the line that the Club wants to transmit in its digital strategy and its content, with the aim of continuing to explore new narratives that connect, even more, the fans with the red and white entity. A new space where we will all be gathered every fortnight to listen to the different protagonists who pass through the new sofa in the Girona Fútbol Club dressing room.