Girona FC Renews Agreement with Bundeling for Two More Years

Girona FC has announced the renewal of its agreement with Bundeling, the Dutch business communication solutions company, for an additional two years.

This partnership will continue the use of the Business Club app, which facilitates the connection between the Club, sponsors, and hospitality clients through an efficient and comprehensive platform.

The Commercial Director of Girona FC, Aran Navarro, highlighted the importance of this renewal: "Continuing our partnership with Bundeling allows us to strengthen business relationships and optimize communications within our Business Club. We are very pleased to continue growing along with our collaborators and members."

Bjorn Poels, the Chief Commercial Officer of Bundeling, commented that “We’re proud to renew our partnership with Girona FC, a forward-thinking club that’s constantly looking to improve and professionalise. It’s been inspiring to witness and support their impressive off-pitch growth, both in terms of engagement and business results. We’re excited to keep building on this momentum together over the next two years.”

With this renewal, Girona reaffirms its commitment to providing advanced technological solutions that enrich and improve the daily management of the Business Club.The Business Club App is recognized as an essential tool for integration and day-to-day management between the Club and companies, as well as in their mutual relations, offering new opportunities for networking.

https://www.bundeling.com/en/sports-business/