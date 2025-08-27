Girona must be in the First Division, it's what it deserves.

Girona FC presented defender Àlex Moreno this Wednesday at Montilivi, who joins to strengthen the left-back position. Sporting director Quique Cárcel highlighted the importance of this signing: “We are very happy to have you with us. It was a signing that took some time because we depended on whether Miguel Gutiérrez would leave. He was our first option if he left, which has finally happened."

Moreno, who had already worked with Míchel in a previous stage, emphasized the confidence the coach gives him: “I spoke with Quique and Míchel, with whom I’ve had very good experiences. Having the coach’s trust is very important to me. Girona must be in the First Division, which is what it deserves.”

The full-back also highlighted the atmosphere he found in the locker room and the commitment he demands from the team at a crucial moment: “I’ve found a very healthy team, and that’s very important. What we need to do now is all row in the same direction. Those who come must contribute, and those who leave, well, that’s it. Those of us who stay must be more united than ever, starting this Saturday.”

Regarding objectives, Àlex Moreno preferred to be cautious but ambitious: “Girona’s goal should be to finish the season as high as possible, without creating expectations. The competition will show us where we can be.”

Finally, the new red-and-white player called for responsibility and unity: “Those of us here must push forward. We wear the Girona jersey, and it’s a club with a fanbase. We have a responsibility. Those who don’t want to be here should step aside. I hope that starting Monday, we all row in the same direction.”