Girona signs goalkeeper Rubén Blanco

Girona FC has completed the signing of goalkeeper Rubén Blanco, who joins the club as a free agent after finishing his stint at Olympique de Marseille. The Galician goalkeeper, born in Mos (Pontevedra) on July 25, 1995, has signed with Girona until June 30, 2026.

Blanco was trained in the youth ranks of Celta de Vigo, a club with which he debuted in La Liga at just seventeen years old and where he accumulated more than a decade of professional experience. During his time at Celta, he played a significant number of matches in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and European competitions, establishing himself as one of the young goalkeepers with the most potential in Spanish football. In 2022, he embarked on a new experience in Ligue 1 with Olympique de Marseille, initially on loan and later, in the 23-24 season, being signed by the French team.

Rubén Blanco stands out for his reliability between the posts, excellent reflexes in close-range actions, and good area management in both set-piece situations and crosses. His experience in high-level competitive contexts, leadership ability in the defensive line, and tactical maturity make him a reliable reinforcement for the decisive stage of the season.

Name: Rubén Blanco Veiga

Place and date of birth: Mos (Pontevedra). July 25, 1995

Career

2012-2022 Celta de Vigo

2022-2023 Olympique de Marseille (on loan)

2023-2024 Olympique de Marseille

2025-2026 GIRONA FC