Girona visits Elche in a match to strengthen feelings.

The Girona FC returns this Sunday to domestic competition with a challenging visit to the Martínez Valero, where Elche CF awaits with the need to reverse their dynamics and get back to winning ways. The match comes after a week marked by the Copa del Rey, where both teams experienced intense commitments and very different outcomes.

Míchel's team faces the trip to Alicante after being eliminated from the Copa by Ourense. Despite this setback, the red-and-whites maintain an upward trajectory in the league, supported by the valuable draw achieved last weekend against Real Madrid. The solidity shown in recent matches reinforces the confidence of the squad, which will seek to continue their good form. Míchel will not be able to count on Ounahi, suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, a significant absence in midfield.

Meanwhile, Eder Sarabia's men arrive at the clash with Girona after overcoming, with difficulty, Quintanar del Rey in an agonizing extra time in the Copa. In the league, however, the team is not in their best moment: with 16 points (3 wins, 7 draws, and 4 losses), Elche occupies the 11th position and has not won since September 28. The inconsistency of recent matches has increased the pressure, and the Basque coach relies on the support of the Martínez Valero to turn the situation around.

The match is shaping up to be an open and competitive encounter between two teams looking to set aside the doubts generated in the Copa and focus on consolidating their objectives in the league.

Girona will seek to reaffirm themselves as a reliable and growing team, while Elche sees this duel as an opportunity to reconnect with their fans and get back on the path to three points.

The Martínez Valero will be the stage on Sunday for a high-stakes clash between necessity and ambition, with three important points at stake for both teams.