“It's a difficult match. Getafe are doing very well lately. They haven't lost in the last five matches”

“Getafe are a team capable of getting to the opposition goal with few passes. We must be aggressive in attack and make the rival uncomfortable. Getafe press a lot and make you uncomfortable the whole game”

“I've always said that we need our people. Together we are stronger. At this moment and always”

“We have a very defined style but this year we can't apply it as we would like and with the frequency and continuity we would like”

“We need to get continuity in the game. That's why tomorrow is important. We must be as close as possible to our style of play”

“We are closer to reaching the first objective which is for the Club to guarantee as soon as possible the permanence. Then we look to Europe. I have always said that we have the squad to be there”

“Girona's project is mine and I am in a spectacular place”

“Arthur is a player that at the moment we need a lot. And I hope that soon we can see the best version of him. He must be very important for us”