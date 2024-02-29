Green light to start the first phase of works on the new training centre in Vilablareix

Girona FC has already received the approval from Vilablareix City Council to begin work on the first phase of the construction of the new training centre, the City Football Academy Girona (CFA Girona). The council approved today the license for the project that includes, in this period, the construction of two hybrid grass football pitches for the first team training, as well as complementary equipment, locker rooms, gym and offices.

The project management has been entrusted to architect Olga Felip, from the renowned Girona firm Arquitecturia, with the collaboration of NEXXO Project Management, also from Girona. Her experience and innovative vision will ensure that the new training centre will be a first-class sports facility.

It is expected that in the summer, the first team will be able to move to this new location and leave the current PGA facilities in Caldes de Malavella.

After obtaining the relevant authorization from the Urban Planning Commission, this step marks a key moment in the realization of a project that has been identified as strategic for the growth of Girona FC.