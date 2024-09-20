“We have shown that we are a team with pride”

“The team is back to thinking only about the LaLiga”

“In situations of maximum physical and emotional exhaustion, perhaps there are still players who are still recovering. But our squad is very prepared”

“Valencia will be a demanding game. They have only taken one point, but they are a team with very good players. At home they are very dangerous. They are very good in transition, they do good pressing up top, a tight defence. We need to be at our best and we need the team switched on. We need a very high tempo to overcome their pressure, to have the feeling of a team, of a collective mentality. We need concentration and connection between the players”

“After the historic game against PSG, people who have been playing for more years can turn the page quicker. Now, my job is to detect which players are in a better state of mind”

“PSG were better than us, but Girona were a real team, they had a collective mentality and gave everything. When the fans see this they are happy. We represented our fans with pride. We played for the fans”

“The Club is above everyone. We have shown that we are a small team with pride. That's why I need the people to be on board, to give the maximum help to their team-mates. It's not only a concept of the game but also of life”