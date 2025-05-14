HIGHLIGHTS Valladolid 0-1 Girona

A very important victory in Valladolid. Stuani was once again providential to give the team three points that bring the team closer to permanence in an almost definitive way. Gazzaniga also played a key role with some meritorious saves against a combative rival despite their difficult sporting situation. The lack of effectiveness has condemned Míchel's team to suffer until the end, but the Uruguayan has once again boasted of his instinct and the group has been solid for not letting the advantage slip away.