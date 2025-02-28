“Tomorrow is a very important game and we have to be all together”

“We have to be protagonists with the ball because they are too. They are the second team with the second highest tempo in LaLiga. We have to be able to dominate the game. We are two teams who can hurt any opponent with the ball”

“I have no doubts but we have to change things. In the first third of the pitch we lost balls that hurt us. We have to be a more confident team. The second thing to change is that we have to look more forward, be able to shoot more”

“At Montilivi it has to be impossible for any team to achieve anything. With the fans we have to play a great game and win. Right now the team has to have the feeling of being accompanied by their fans”

“Now, our performance is far from fighting for Europe but the results of the other teams have meant that winning tomorrow will bring us closer to the top positions”

“We all have to work together to make things go better”

“I have told the players that I have total confidence in them”

“We have to have three or four good games in a row with good results to look further ahead”