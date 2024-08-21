Delfí Geli: “We wish him a happy stay and a great performance“.

Quique Cárcel: “Bojan Miovski has the conditions of a striker, who associates well, who knows how to hold the ball up well. He comes from two very good years in Scotland. He is intelligent and has a goal scoring ability that can help us a lot this season“.

Bojan Miovski: “It's a great opportunity for me because I have worked all my life for this moment“.

“I have chosen Girona because of the style of play, it's the best for me. Michel is a great coach and ambitious like me“.

“I'm very happy to be here and ready to start“.

“I'm not afraid of anything, ready to face this challenge. I am surrounded by players who have a lot of quality and this will help me to grow“.

“The Scottish league is much more physical and I consider myself a tactical player. That's why I hope to make the most of these characteristics in LaLiga“.

“I don't feel the pressure. I work every day with the aim of growing and that's why Girona is a great opportunity“.

“For me the most important thing is the collective rather than the individual“.