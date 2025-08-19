"I was clear that Girona was the best option"

Girona FC presented Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel as the club's new player this Tuesday. The event was attended by the club's president, Delfí Geli, and the sporting director, Quique Cárcel, who emphasized the value of his arrival both in terms of sports and experience within the locker room.

“Thank you for trusting us and joining us to grow together and help us become a club with more experience. For this, we want to rely on your great career and background in professional football,” Geli expressed in his welcome speech.

Similarly, Quique Cárcel highlighted the qualities the Belgian international will bring: “Of Witsel, I emphasize, among other skills, his experience, his ability to filter and deliver balls into the area. He has great game capacity”.

“The best place for me and my family”

The star of the day, Axel Witsel, explained the reasons that led him to choose Montilivi as his new destination. “When I spoke with Míchel and Quique, I quickly established a connection and decided that Girona was where I wanted to come. It all happened very quickly, and I was clear that the best option for me and my family was here,” he assured.

Regarding his role within the team, the Belgian made it clear that he feels most comfortable in midfield, despite his versatility. “The coach told me he wants me as a midfielder. It’s my preferred position, although I can also play in defense,” he revealed.

Ready and eager to compete

Witsel arrived in good physical condition and is confident he will gain competitive rhythm over the weeks: “I’ve arrived in good physical shape. I just need minutes with the team. Every day I feel better.” Additionally, he highlighted the quality of the group: “As an experienced player, I want to help the younger players grow. In these first days of training, I’ve seen that my teammates have a lot of quality.”

The player also emphasized his alignment with the red-and-white coach. “I share many game concepts with Míchel; possession, pressing...,” he said, convinced that his adaptation will be quick.

A signing to contribute

Finally, Witsel expressed his competitive and hardworking mentality: “I want to make the most of every training session. My goal is to help the team and take it game by game”.