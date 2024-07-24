Ibra Kébé on loan to Lommel

Girona FC and Lommel SK have reached an agreement for the loan of Ibrahima Kébé. Thus, the Malian midfielder will play for the Belgian club, which plays in the Second Division, until the end of the season.

Ibrahima Kebé, 23, arrived at Girona in February 2019, still at youth age, and soon became a fixture in the red and white youth team. After alternating call-ups with the B team and the first team, still in Segunda A, he ended up making his debut in a match against Las Palmas in June 2020 and in October 2023 he made his debut in Primera. Ibrahima Kébé has played 69 official matches in the Girona shirt. On December 27 he renewed for two more years, until 2026, and subsequently went on loan to CD Mirandés, where he spent the first half of this year.