Iker Almena, transferred to Al Qadisiyah
Girona FC and Saudi Arabian team Al Qadisiyah have reached an agreement for the transfer of Iker Almena.
The striker from Hospitalet de Llobregat joined the Club in the 2022-2023 season from CF Can Vidalet. In his first year as a ‘rojiblanco’ he joined the Juvenil A team and last season he played in the reserve team, combining training and call-ups with the first team.
Almena made his debut with the first team in a Copa del Rey match against Orihuela. This year he had minutes in the two league games against Betis and Atlético de Madrid.
Good luck Iker in this new stage!