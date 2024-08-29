Liverpool, Arsenal, Feyenoord and Slovan Bratislava, Champions rivals in Montililvi

We already have the eight teams against whom we will play in the league phase of the Champions League. The draw held today in Monaco has determined that xxxxxx, xxxxx, xxxxxxx will be the 8 opponents of this phase. The first four will visit Montilivi and in the remaining four Girona will play away.

The first match will take place between 17 and 19 September at a time and stadium to be determined.

The remaining Champions League dates are as follows:

Matchday 2: 1 and 2 October 2024

Matchday 3: 22-23 October 2024

Matchday 4: 5 and 6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26-27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10 and 11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21-22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

The final fixture list will be announced this Saturday, which will specify the day, time and venue of the matches.