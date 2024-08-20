Manu Vallejo will not continue at Girona FC. The 27-year-old from Cadiz leaves the Club two years after joining in the summer of 2022. Before arriving at Montilivi, Vallejo had played for Cádiz, Valencia, with whom he made fifty first division appearances, and Deportivo Alavés.

As a blanc-i-vermell, the Andalusian striker made eight official appearances in his first season. In January 2023, he went out on loan to Real Oviedo in search of playing time, and last season, also on loan, he played for Real Zaragoza.

Girona FC would like to thank Manu Vallejo for his commitment and hard work and wishes him the best of luck in his professional future.

Thank you Manu!