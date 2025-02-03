Míchel: “It's an important victory for us”

Míchel was satisfied with the three points and the team's play in the first half, although he was not convinced by the performance in the second half, which was conditioned by the tight score. Even so, he stressed the importance of winning three points again to continue looking upwards.

“We played a very good first half. We had chances to make it 2-0, but with the score tight in the second half the team thought more about the result than the game.”

“Winning in Primera División is very difficult, and it has to be celebrated. It is a necessary victory for us”

“We need consistency, to continue to work and win games. This month of February will dictate what the objectives have to be”