Míchel asks for depth and aggressiveness before facing Athletic.

The Girona coach, Míchel Sánchez, appeared this Friday in a press conference ahead of the match that the team will play tomorrow against Athletic Club, a duel that the Madrid coach considers relevant but approaches with the usual philosophy of focusing on the immediate present. "I take it game by game, and it is an important match," he assured. The coach emphasized the difficulty of the competition and the level of the opponents: "Everyone is finding it hard to win. Tomorrow's opponent has very good qualities, and we need our best version to take all three points."

Míchel also explained some of the tactical aspects the team has worked on during the week to prepare for the match. According to the coach, Girona has particularly focused on offensive capacity and presence in the final third of the pitch. "This week, we have especially worked on depth and aggressiveness. Reaching the opponent's goal with the feeling that we have to cause damage. We need to take a step forward in this regard," he pointed out.

Regarding Athletic Club, the coach highlighted their great ability to recover the ball in advanced areas of the pitch, a factor that will require Girona to be very precise in their build-up and circulation. "Athletic Club is the team that recovers the most balls in the opponent's half. This means we need to have a very good rhythm of play and surpass their lines in two or three passes," he explained. In this regard, Míchel considers his team's ability to manage possession with judgment and verticality to be key: "To overcome Athletic's pressure, you have to have control and look forward."