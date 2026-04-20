Míchel demands a "great match" from Girona against Betis

The Girona FC coach, Míchel Sánchez, appeared ahead of tomorrow's match at Montilivi against Real Betis, a game he considers demanding and key to continuing progress toward the season's objectives.

The coach began by highlighting positive news for the squad: “I think we have great news, which is the return of Ricard Artero. We have high hopes for him. He has suffered a lot in recent years, and now it's time for him to be rewarded by coming back.”

Regarding the team's current form, Míchel assessed the improvement this year: “In 2026, the team is doing things well. We are the third team that has conceded the fewest goals this year. But we need to make up for the poor start to the season. Tomorrow, we need to play a great match against a very tough opponent. They are a team fighting for European spots with standout players.”

The coach also made a call to the fans, despite the match's timing: “I know it's not a good time at half-past nine at night, but tomorrow we really need our people. It's a very balanced league, and every point is a struggle.”

True to his usual message, Míchel insisted on focusing on their own performance: “I always focus on our path. I don't look much at the standings. I'm concerned that we do things well.”

Finally, he analyzed the opponent, warning of their potential despite not yet achieving the expected results: “Betis has a lot of quality in all areas, but at the moment, they haven't achieved the results they wanted. We have to be able to control the ball, keeping in mind that Betis is very good at transitions.”