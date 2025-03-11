Míchel: “I am moved by the sensations, and those of the last games tell me that we are close to winning”.

Míchel Sánchez was satisfied with the team's performance. The coach valued the attitude of the group and the fact that they were able to impose their soccer in a difficult field and against an Espanyol team that came to the match in a good dynamic. However, he stressed the need to win as soon as possible, although he said he was not worried about the results, because the game reflects a different reality.

“We played a very good game. It was a difficult duel, because it is an opponent that is doing well. It's a good point.”

“The sensations today have been good. We dominated the whole match. The fans have to stay with the image of the team. It's not easy to play like this on this pitch.”

“I go by the sensations, and those of the last few games tell me that we are close to winning. We have to make the point good next Saturday against Valencia.”

“The league is very evenly matched, but when we are able to play well we can beat anyone. Mind you, we need to win, and doing so will give us peace of mind.”