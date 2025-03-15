Míchel: “I believe in my team and I think we are competing well. I'm just looking ahead to the next game”

Míchel Sánchez has asked the team to continue working to reverse the situation. The coach has asked the group for more determination in the areas, especially in attack, to be able to finish more plays. Even so, he has insisted that the sensations are positive and that the results will eventually come.

“We have to be more aggressive and forceful. I'm not just talking about the strikers, but the whole team. Today we lacked finishing more.”

“The sensations don't tell me that we can fight for Europe, but I'm not looking down either. I'm just looking ahead and to the next game.”

“I believe in my team and I think we are competing well. I don't see the team in a situation of not being able to win or compete. This gives me peace of mind to keep working on what we need to work on. We need to generate more clear scoring chances.”

“I always look at a lot of time and space, and it is increasingly difficult to find both inside the pitch. But this is what we have to continue to work on and improve.”