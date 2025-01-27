Míchel: “It was hard for us to defend Rayo's intensity”

Míchel Sánchez was not satisfied with the team's performance in Vallecas. The coach explained that the game plan was to have more ball and personality in the opponent's half, but that it was difficult to match the intensity of a Rayo Vallecano team that is one of the best in this parameter in the league, and encouraged the team to work and improve to continue fighting for high levels such as the European positions.

“We have not been able to defend Rayo's intensity well with the score in favor. We have had losses because it has been hard for us to overcome their pressure, and this has meant that we did not control the match”

“We have to improve. I need the team to be in a better version. Today we knew it would be a very complicated match because Rayo is the second most intense team in the league, and they managed to recover a lot of balls”

“Rayo is very vertical and in transitions it's hard to control them. We could only do it through the ball, we had talked that we had to have personality, but it was difficult for us”