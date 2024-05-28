Míchel, LaLiga's best coach

Míchel Sánchez has been elected best coach of LaLiga, at a gala held in Cala di Volpe (Sardinia) in conjunction with the KAFD Globe Soccer European Awards. The Madrid-born coach beat Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid), Diego Pablo Simeone (Atlético de Madrid), Ernesto Valverde (Athletic Club) and Marcelino (Villareal) in his category. The coach, who received the award from Fabio Capello, dedicated the award to the Club and to the sporting director, Quique Cárcel, "for having believed in the project and in an idea of the game", and also to his staff and family. ‘This year we have made history, we are here to stay. I hope that we will be at the top for many years to come and above all with this football that has amazed everyone" he added.

The gala was also attended by players Miguel, Aleix, Savinho and Dovbyk, who were included in the Team of the Season.