Míchel: “We need the fans a lot. We can do it”

The coach was upset by the result against Alavés in an important match to try to change the dynamic, but insisted on continuing to work and was convinced that the team, together with the fans, will be able to move the situation forward.

“We need the fans very much. We need to work harder than ever to reverse the dynamic, and I think we can do it. There are many teams in the same situation as us, but it won't be easy.”

“When the game was over I told the players that we have to accept the situation. We have to recognize the mistakes we make and look at where we are going. I see the team with commitment and attitude, and I don't want anyone to give up.”

“I will fight for this project until the end. I want to be here and I want everyone to fight with me. That's what I've told the players and what I feel.”