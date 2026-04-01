Míchel Sánchez and Moncho Fernández: sport and integration in Girona

Míchel Sánchez and Moncho Fernández, coaches of Girona FC and Bàsquet Girona, two key figures in current Girona sports, share a close and reflective conversation in this video while strolling through the Barri Vell of the city.

Throughout the walk and seated in one of the rooms of the Art Museum, the two coaches discuss their arrival in Girona and the adaptation process both on a personal and professional level. One of the central themes of the conversation is their integration through the Catalan language, which both consider a key tool for connecting with the environment, the club, and the fans. They also talk about group management, competitive pressure, and the importance of values in sports.

This video offers an intimate and human perspective of two prominent figures, beyond the sidelines, showcasing their connection with the city and their way of understanding sports and life.