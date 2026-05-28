Míchel Sánchez will not continue at Girona FC. The club wishes to express its most sincere gratitude to the Madrid-born coach for the dedication, commitment, and professionalism with which he has led the first team, as well as for the humane, approachable, and respectful manner he has maintained at all times with the members, fans, management, and all the Club's staff.

Having taken charge in the summer of 2021, Míchel has been a key figure in the sporting growth and consolidation of Girona FC's playing style. Over his seasons at the helm of the first team, he has managed a total of 221 official matches, becoming one of the most important coaches in the Club's recent history. In his first season, he led the team to a memorable promotion to the First Division through the play-offs, culminating in Tenerife on a night that has become historic for Girona fans.

Under his leadership, Girona FC has experienced one of the brightest periods in its history. The team not only established itself in LaLiga with a bold and recognizable playing style but also achieved unprecedented milestones, culminating in a historic third-place finish in the 2023/24 season, which allowed them to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

The Club also wishes to acknowledge the work of the members of his coaching staff, Salva Fúnez, David Porcel, and Juan Carlos Balaguer, highlighting their professionalism, dedication, and contribution to the daily functioning of the team. All three are also concluding their association with the Club.

Girona FC wishes Míchel and his staff the greatest success both professionally and personally in the future.