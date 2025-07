Girona FC and Aris FC have reached an agreement for the loan of Gabriel Misehouy. The midfielder will play for the Greek club this season.

Born in Amsterdam in July 2005, Misehouy arrived at Girona last summer from Ajax's youth academy. During this last season, he has played 11 games for Girona and scored a goal in the first league game against Real Betis.

Good luck, Gabriel!