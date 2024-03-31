Montilivi does not fail

Montilivi continues to be a fortress, and Girona have managed to pick up three more points to keep dreaming in the final stretch of the season. Míchel Sánchez's men were able to react in a high-intensity duel in which they twice took the lead and conceded an equaliser on both occasions, but captain Cristhian Stuani popped up in the last minute to bring the win home.

Girona took the lead late in the first half from eleven yards. Dovbyk, with great coolness, crossed the ball to the goalkeeper's right-hand post to open the scoring. Before the end of the first half, however, William José surprised Gazzaniga with a shot from distance to restore parity.

Dovbyk came back from the restart to put the team back in front. The striker received inside the area and crossed the ball with a powerful shot. The joy did not last long, and again William José found the equaliser with a cross-shot inside the area in the final stretch of the match.

With the score level at two, the always resolute Cristhian Stuani appeared in the last minute to beat the Betis defence and seal an epic victory that was as hard-fought as it was deserved. Now the competition takes another week's break, and the next matchday Girona will visit the Cívitas Metropolitano to face Atlético de Madrid.