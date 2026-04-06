Montilivi tests Girona's ambition against a Champions League Villarreal.

The Girona team faces a new LaLiga commitment tomorrow, Monday, at Montilivi with the visit of Villarreal, in the match that will close the 30th round. The game will be played at 9 PM in front of the Girona fans, in a challenging clash against a European-aspiring opponent that occupies third place with 58 points, only surpassed by Barça and Madrid. Míchel's team will aim to secure three important points to reach the 42 points that Míchel is targeting as quickly as possible.

Girona arrives at the match following a recent run marked by inconsistency. In their last four league games, the red-and-white team has lost to Osasuna (1-0), won against Athletic Club (3-0), drawn with Levante (1-1), and lost to Celta de Vigo (1-2). These results reflect the team's competitiveness, capable of challenging any opponent but with room for improvement in consistency.

For their part, Villarreal arrives at Montilivi following a series of two wins, one draw, and one loss: the yellow team has defeated Real Sociedad (3-1), drawn with Alavés (1-1), won against Elche (2-1), and lost to Barça (4-1).

In addition to their good form, the overall statistics of the season reinforce the image of a reliable team: Villarreal has scored 54 goals in 29 rounds, with an average of 1.9 goals per game, and generates a high offensive output with 12.3 shots per game and 4.7 on target, figures that place them among the most productive teams in the league offensively. Players like Georges Mikautadze and Alberto Moleiro, with 9 goals each, are key to ensuring the Yellow Submarine remains a clear offensive threat. Deep and dynamic players like Tani Oluwaseyi or Nicolas Pépé also contribute, providing alternatives on the wings and giving the coach more tactical flexibility when planning the game.

Despite their good form, Villarreal also shows certain weaknesses that Girona can try to exploit. The yellow team concedes 1.2 goals per game, and although they have kept eight clean sheets this season, the volume of turnovers (118 per game) or occasional difficulties in positional defense could provide an opening for Girona to cause damage through quick transitions and vertical attacks, taking advantage of the momentum at Montilivi.