Montilivi celebrates three points again

Girona 2-1 Las Palmas The team returns to celebrate with the fans in Montilivi three points that allow them to climb to thirty-one and place in seventh position. Míchel's team overcame a difficult start, but Abel Ruiz's goal gave way to great minutes of play by the red and white players, who had clear chances and missed the second goal. Even Abel had a penalty that Cillessen saved with a good hand, and after a second half in which Las Palmas took a step forward, Asprilla ended up scoring the goal of tranquility, but Fábio Silva cut the gap just after and forced the team to know how to suffer until the end.

Abel Ruiz opens the scoring The Valencian striker attacked the space on a very good pass from Yangel Herrera and was alone in front of Jasper Cillessen to beat him with a low shot. Abel himself twice came very close to the second in two crosses into the area in which he managed to anticipate his marker, Krejci also had a clear shot and Bryan Gil had a strong shot that the goalkeeper kept out with a good save. Cillessen kept his team alive in a very good first half, and even saved a penalty from Abel with an imperial hand. Miguel also had the goal in his boots, but he was generous in assisting Tsygankov and the Grancanarian team was able to keep the danger away.