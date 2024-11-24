Montilivi vibrates on a great afternoon

Girona 4-1 Espanyol Girona has extended its good dynamic in the league and has now won three consecutive matches, allowing it to climb up to fifth position. Míchel Sánchez's men have recovered their best level, making an impeccable start to the match to leave it almost sentenced in just half an hour. In addition to the result, the Girona players showed the soccer that characterizes them, giving rhythm to the game, being protagonists and arriving clearly to Joan Garcia's domains. With four goals in twenty-seven minutes, the start has conditioned so much the rest of the match, that the Blue and Whites have not even found the reaction and Míchel's players have been able to manage the result with tranquility.

A perfect first half hour It took Bryan Gil four minutes to open the scoring. The winger received the ball outside the area, cut back and, from the edge of the area, hit the long post. The Catalan was again the protagonist minutes later to assist Miovski, who pushed over the line his first goal with Girona. Almost consecutively, the action was repeated, Bryan pulling a wall in the front and putting the center for Miovski's shot from close range. Krejci rounded off the scoring by taking advantage of a Van de Beek extension at the far post from a corner. Míchel's team had more clear chances, but they ended up seeing how Puado made up the score with a great goal at the beginning of the second half.

Miovski and Krejci debut as scorers The two players, who arrived in the summer, already know what it is to score with Girona in the league. Miovski had already done so in the Copa del Rey, but he has not yet scored in the regular competition and after having missed a penalty in the Champions League. Krejci, on the other hand, despite being a defender, showed the good finishing that characterizes him at set pieces. A perfect choral performance to leave the derby in Montilivi and gain confidence ahead of Wednesday's demanding match against Sturm Graz in the Champions League.