New football development program for international players

Girona FC will launch a new football development program aimed at American players. The project, born from an agreement with the International Soccer Academy, a leading entity in high-performance programs for American footballers, will offer young people aged 18 and over the opportunity to combine language studies with an immersive sports experience at the Club.

The program plans for these players to be part of the new Girona FC “C” team. It is expected that this team will play several friendly matches next season to complete their training and competitive process.

The participants, a maximum of 22 per season, will train following Girona FC's own methodology, sharing coaches, facilities, and a working dynamic with the professional academy. Additionally, they will be fully integrated into the Club's daily training and sports activities.

The main objective of this initiative is to convey the values and methodology of Girona FC while offering students a unique experience within our sports, cultural, and human environment. The project also represents a new opportunity to continue projecting the city and the club internationally through football and education.

For Girona FC's general director, Ignasi Mas-Bagà, “this agreement strengthens our commitment to training and the international projection of the Club. Offering international players the opportunity to learn about our methodology and integrate into our sports reality is a way to extend Girona FC's values beyond our territory.” “This program allows us to open Girona to the world and, at the same time, enrich our environment with young people who come to learn, compete, and share their passion for football. It is an initiative that fully aligns with who we are as a club: open, modern, and growth-oriented.”

More information at https://internationalsocceracademy.com/