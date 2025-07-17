New third kit: one shirt, one territory, one feeling.

Girona FC and PUMA present the third kit for the 2025/26 season, a meaningful proposal that seeks to go beyond sport to connect with the sense of belonging to a region with a unique essence and identity.

With a completely navy blue design, the new shirt is inspired by the Costa Brava, evoking the strength and beauty of our territory. All elements of the kit are in the same navy blue for a very clean and elegant tonal design, perfect for casual wear beyond match days.

To reinforce this connection with the land and local culture, the new kit was presented in collaboration with Girona artist JULS. The video, filmed in Sant Antoni de Calonge, shows this young singer-songwriter performing "Habaneras Frente al Mar," one of the hits from her debut album, "Con Amor." A song that connects directly with the spirit of the Costa Brava and serves as an emotional soundtrack to convey the sentiment that inspires the shirt.

One of the most symbolic decisions of this new kit is replacing the official club crest with the Orgullo Gironí emblem on the chest. Girona FC has taken this step to reinforce the idea that the club goes beyond representing a set of colors and a set of fans and aims to reflect an entire territory, a way of being, and a shared feeling.

This symbol also aims to be a driving force for promoting local talent, giving visibility and support to creators, artists, and initiatives that reflect the richness and unique personality of our territory.

Furthermore, the club will allocate 5% of the profits obtained from the sale of this kit to the development of projects linked to Orgullo Gironí, reinforcing Girona FC's commitment to the community and promoting local identity.

The new third kit will be available starting today, July 17th, at 10:00 a.m. in club stores, online, and through authorized PUMA retailers.