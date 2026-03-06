Objective: to add at the Ciutat de València

Girona FC visits Levante UD's stadium tomorrow with the aim of recovering from their last defeat and regaining confidence in what is always a challenging away game at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. The red-and-whites want to turn the match into an opportunity to take a step forward in the standings and overcome some of the unresolved issues of the season.

The team led by Míchel Sánchez arrives at the match after losing at Montilivi against Celta de Vigo (1-2) in a game where Girona showed good moments but once again paid dearly for some details. With 30 points and sitting in fourteenth position (7 wins, 9 draws, and 10 losses), the Girona side needs to secure three points to look more calmly towards the middle of the table.

The precedent from the first round is still very present. Levante convincingly won at Montilivi (0-4) in a match marked by the expulsions of Axel Witsel and Vitor Reis, a defeat that highlighted a challenging start to the season for Girona. That memory now serves as a warning: although Levante is second-to-last with 21 points, Girona knows they cannot afford any overconfidence.

One of the challenges for the red-and-whites will be to win again away from Montilivi. After stringing together three consecutive away victories between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 —at the fields of Real Sociedad, RCD Mallorca, and RCD Espanyol—, the team now has three away games without a win: a loss at Real Oviedo (1-0) and draws against Sevilla FC (1-1) and Deportivo Alavés (2-2). Two matches, moreover, where victory slipped away in the final minutes.

Girona also wants to break the negative trend against teams in the lower part of the table. So far, the Girona side has struggled to secure points against rivals fighting for survival, and the match at the Ciudad de Valencia presents an ideal opportunity to change this trend and make a statement.

Levante, despite their position in the standings, comes into the game strengthened after winning their last match against Alavés (2-0). The Valencian team is the worst home side in the league —only 10 points in 13 home games— but wants to take advantage of the momentum from the victory to keep believing in survival.

Historically, moreover, the Levante field has not been very favorable for Girona. Although the balance has evened out in recent years, the red-and-whites have only won once in their last six visits to the Ciudad de Valencia, with three draws and two losses.

For all these reasons, tomorrow's match presents itself as a test of character for Girona: an opportunity to recover from the last setback, secure points away from home, and show that they can still aim higher in the final stretch of the season.