Official photo season 2025-2026

The first team of Girona FC took the official photo for the 2025-2026 season this morning. The chosen setting was the Montilivi Stadium, which served as an incomparable setting to immortalize the team that faces a new season in the highest category of state football.

All the players of the first team participated in the session, as well as the technical staff headed by Míchel Sánchez, the club president, Delfí Geli, and representatives of the sports and institutional area of ​​Girona FC.