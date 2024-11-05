Outperformed in Eindhoven

PSV 4-0 Girona

Girona were outplayed at the Philips Stadion. Míchel Sánchez's men almost took the lead with a very clear chance by Miovski that the home goalkeeper saved with a great save right from the start, but the home side imposed their rhythm and after fifteen minutes of play Flamingo opened the scoring by finishing off a service at the near post. Tillman extended the lead on the half-hour mark, taking advantage of a run down the left flank to beat Gazzaniga at the near post. The Girona side did not give up despite the demanding stage, where no team has won for two years, and before the break a penalty was claimed against Miovski, which was even reviewed by the VAR, but was not finally awarded.

The expulsion of Arnau at the start of the restart, however, paved the way for the victory of the locals, who arrived with much more clarity in the second forty-five minutes. De Jong, who hit the post, and Til, who failed to find the back of the net, missed clear shots and had a goal from outside the area disallowed for a previous footfall. Pushed by the context of the match and the support of the fans, PSV looked to extend the lead and scored two more goals in the last ten minutes. Bakayoko scored the third with a shot from the edge of the area just inside the post, and Krejci put a cross into his own net.