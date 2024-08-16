Pau López, a new goalkeeper for Girona

Pau López has today become a new Girona FC player. The Club and Olympique de Marseille have reached an agreement for the loan of the goalkeeper from Sant Esteve de Llémena.

The player from La Garrotxa, born on 13 December 1994, trained in the youth ranks at Espanyol, where he made his professional debut in 2014. During this period, López alternated between the first team and the reserve team, establishing himself as a first-team regular in the 2015-2016 season.

In the summer of 2016, the new red and white player was loaned to Tottenham Hotspur, managed by Mauricio Pochettino. Although he did not make his debut in league matches, this experience in the Premiership helped him to grow as a player.

In 2018 Pau Lopez is transferred to Betis where he quickly becomes the starting goalkeeper. His great performance makes AS Roma sign him for the 2019-2021 season. He stays with the Giallorossi until 2021, when he is loaned to Olympique Marseille with an option to buy that is finally exercised.

In his career as a professional footballer, Pau Lopez has played 358 official matches, including 100 LaLiga games, 95 Ligue 1 games and those played in the Champions and European League. His honours include a runner-up finish in the Europa League with Roma and a runner-up finish in the FA Cup with Tottenham Hotspur.

Pau López has been capped by Spain at different levels, as is the case of the Under-21s, with whom he played at Euro 2017. He was also called up by Luis Enrique for the senior national team.

Style of play

Pau López is an agile goalkeeper, with good reflexes, an excellent ability to anticipate opposition moves and a great talent for playing with his feet.