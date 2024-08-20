"Right now Girona are among the best clubs in Europe" Pau López

Delfí Geli: ‘Pau has already started playing for Girona and we are very happy to have him back at the Club. His arrival is excellent news and a good opportunity for everyone’.

Quique Cárcel: ‘I want to thank Pau for his commitment to our project. Due to the magnitude of the games this year we needed another goalkeeper like him’.

Pau López: ‘I want to thank Girona for the affection I have felt since they showed me their interest. Now my job is to return it on the pitch. The Girona I knew is very different to the Girona of today. I spoke to David López to get information and it was very simple to return home. Now I have to work every day and contribute my knowledge’.

‘When I was at Girona, the first team was moving between the Third Division and Segunda B. Right now Girona are among the best clubs in Europe. It's no coincidence because things are being done very well’.

‘I have been surprised by the structure of the Club, how it works, how the different areas are perfectly defined. Girona has been working like this for years and now the prize has arrived’.

‘I'm here to have a great year. I'm focused on enjoying myself and the only thing I want is to start to be with the team. I think people will be proud this season’.