Girona vs. Feyenoord

A very special day for Girona: Montilivi debuts in Champions League After the great debut in Paris, Girona debuts today in Champions League at home in front of the fans. Míchel Sánchez's team faces a long-awaited and special day for the city, which has been dreaming for many months to live a European matchday. The start at the Parc des Princes was wonderful on an emotional level, and the team competed with pride on a great stage, but now they also want to start adding good results against another high level rival. Feyenoord lost their opener to Bayer Leverkusen (0-4), but in the league they have scored in every game despite four draws in six matches. Last season they finished runners-up in the Eredivise and also participated in the top continental competition.

Skip to next section ✨ Girona es vesteix de gala. És l'hora de mostrar a Europa de què som capaços.



🇪🇺 Penja la teva bandera i sigues protagonista d'una setmana per a la història. pic.twitter.com/VO9QbKyNZr — Girona FC (@GironaFC) September 30, 2024

Ready for a special match! The team had their last training session today before the Champions League match against Feyenoord. Míchel Sánchez's men trained at the Girona Football Academy by PUMA with their sights set on a day that will go down in the history of the Club and the province.

Feyenoord's big names Priske takes over at Feyenoord for the first time this season after having coached Sparta Praha for the past two seasons. The challenge is not an easy one, as he replaces Arne Slot, who has completed three excellent seasons and this summer joined Liverpool to replace Klopp after winning a league, a cup and reaching a Conference League final. The start has not been the best and they have also lost important players such as Geertrudia and Wieffer, although they are keeping other important players. Santiago Gimenez was the top scorer last season with 23 goals, and this year he has already scored twice. Hancko, Timber, Hwang and Peixao are other names that make the squad stand out.

“It's a dream to play in the Champions League, and even more so to do it at home” Before the opening game at Montilivi, Míchel Sánchez has valued the enormous merit of competing in the UEFA Champions League. The coach stressed that “when the anthem sounds it will be incredible. We are on an upward trend and we are motivated to take on the challenge in front of our people”, and also explained that ”I have watched the Champions League on television all my life. I feel lucky and tomorrow we will give everything. If we perform well, we will be closer to winning”. The coach also emphasized all those who have worked for such a special moment for Girona: “We are a small team, but with history. Tomorrow there will be many people proud of us. All of them are also part of Girona's current success”. For his part, Donny Van de Beek, who also appeared before the media, valued tomorrow's match as very special: “It will be a very special match for the Club. Everyone wants to get a good result. The Champions League is the best there is.