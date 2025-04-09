Reduced price tickets to fill Montilivi in the last few games

Girona FC is launching two ticketing promotions to fill Montilivi in the final stretch of the season, making it easier for Members and fans to attend.

40% discount for Girona FC Members for Girona FC VS Real Betis

Girona FC members will receive a 40% discount on tickets for the match against Real Betis, the first of the last four matches of the season at Montilivi.

*The promotion will only apply to online tickets and while stocks last.

To purchase tickets with discount, please follow the steps below: