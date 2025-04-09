Reduced price tickets to fill Montilivi in the last few games
The Club wants to take a step forward to turn the stadium into a real fortress
Girona FC is launching two ticketing promotions to fill Montilivi in the final stretch of the season, making it easier for Members and fans to attend.
40% discount for Girona FC Members for Girona FC VS Real Betis
Girona FC members will receive a 40% discount on tickets for the match against Real Betis, the first of the last four matches of the season at Montilivi.
*The promotion will only apply to online tickets and while stocks last.
To purchase tickets with discount, please follow the steps below:
If you are a member, take the opportunity and buy your ticket here.
Pack last 4 matches at Montilivi with a 50% discount
All members and fans of Girona FC can purchase this complete pack with a 50% discount for the last four matches at the stadium.
A unique opportunity to come to the stadium in the final stretch of the season.
*Promotion valid on online tickets in the Gol sectors until 18 April or while stocks last.
Support the team and buy your ticket for the last matches here.
The Club appeals to the fans
With these two initiatives, Girona FC wants to encourage massive attendance at Montilivi and calls on all Girona residents to support the team at this decisive moment.