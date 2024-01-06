Resolute to be in the Round of 16

Girona have won the Copa del Rey after an unbeatable Epiphany gift, beating Elche and advancing to the next round of the Copa del Rey. Míchel's side were effective in the tie and will be in the draw for the last 16 on Monday thanks to goals from Blind and Portu. In a season where the league has become the main attraction due to the great results day after day, the cup is also exciting and we are just one game away from equalling the best participation in the club's history.

The Girona side were surprised at the start by an Elche side that showed a lot of enthusiasm to go forward and look for a goal in the first few minutes. Even so, the defence was solid, Juan Carlos was very safe when he had to intervene and Girona made the difference, having much more clarity in front of goal and finding the first goal from a corner that Solís headed to the near post and Blind finished off at the far post. A similar goal to the one the Dutchman scored against Atleti on Wednesday, and just after coming on for Eric's injury.

The home side pushed again in the second half and had some dangerous chances, but Míchel's men were able to control the match and, with space, they were able to score on the counter-attack. Portu and Couto played a textbook move and the Brazilian finished with a cross to settle the game and leave the tie decided, a tie that Elche were unable to discuss in the remaining minutes.

The Red and Whites will know next Monday their next opponent for the round of 16, in a match that will be played the week of 17 January and which will also be a single match.