We continue to add

Celta 1-1 Girona Girona took a valuable point from Balaídos due to the demands of a stage where only Atlético de Madrid had won so far, and in stoppage time. Míchel Sánchez's men were able to dominate during many phases of the match against an opponent used to having the ball, and Yangel Herrera's goal in the final stretch of the first half made the victory look very close, which ended up slipping away at the end with a goal from the top scorer, Iago Aspas.

The game slipped away in the final stretch The match started with the setback of Oriol Romeu's injury, who had to leave the field after twelve minutes. Even so, Míchel Sánchez's team gave a good performance and ended up finding the goal in a good collective play in which Daley Blind assisted for Yangel Herrera's header. Celta intensified the threat in the initial stretch of the second half, but the locals contained well the local attempts and, when they seemed to have the game under control, Iago Aspas invented the equalizer with a tight shot that Gazzaniga could not reach. The team looked for a reaction in the remaining ten minutes, but the Galicians were very solid to seal the point.

Iván Martín: “We have to keep working” The playmaker regretted that “we had the game under control. They were almost not coming, but in a punctual action they tied and it was hard for us to react”, and added that ‘we have to continue working, because we have the team to subdue the rivals more and score more goals’. In a special week due to the debut in European competition at Montilivi, Iván Martín explained that “now we have to focus on the Champions League, which is very nice, and try to get the victory”.