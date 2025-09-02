Six internationals called up with the national teams
Six first-team footballers have been called up by their respective national teams to take part in official commitments during this first league break of the season.
They are the following:
- Víktor Tsygankov and Vlad Vanat – Ukraine National Team
The two forwards will be part of Ukraine's squad to play in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
- Ukraine vs France (September 5)
- Azerbaijan vs Ukraine (September 9)
- Vladyslav Krapyvtsov – Ukraine U-21 National Team
The young red-and-white player has been called up to play in the U-21 European Championship qualifiers.
- Ukraine U-21 vs Lithuania U-21 (September 5)
- Joel Roca – Spain U-20 National Team
The footballer from Camprodon will represent the Spain U-20 team in a double international friendly match.
- Spain U-20 vs Cyprus U-20 (September 5, in Soria)
- Kosovo U-20 vs Spain U-20 (September 9, in Pristina)
- Azzeddine Ounahi – Morocco National Team
The midfielder will participate in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
- Morocco vs Niger (September 5)
- Zambia vs Morocco (September 8)
- Dominik Livakovic – Croatia National Team
Girona's new goalkeeper will face two challenging matches in the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
- Faroe Islands vs Croatia (September 5, 8:45 PM)
- Croatia vs Montenegro (September 8, 8:45 PM)