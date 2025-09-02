Skip to main content

Six internationals called up with the national teams

Six first-team footballers have been called up by their respective national teams to take part in official commitments during this first league break of the season.

They are the following:

  • Víktor Tsygankov and Vlad VanatUkraine National Team
    The two forwards will be part of Ukraine's squad to play in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
    • Ukraine vs France (September 5)
    • Azerbaijan vs Ukraine (September 9)
  • Vladyslav KrapyvtsovUkraine U-21 National Team
    The young red-and-white player has been called up to play in the U-21 European Championship qualifiers.
    • Ukraine U-21 vs Lithuania U-21 (September 5)
  • Joel RocaSpain U-20 National Team
    The footballer from Camprodon will represent the Spain U-20 team in a double international friendly match.
    • Spain U-20 vs Cyprus U-20 (September 5, in Soria)
    • Kosovo U-20 vs Spain U-20 (September 9, in Pristina)
  • Azzeddine OunahiMorocco National Team
    The midfielder will participate in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
    • Morocco vs Niger (September 5)
    • Zambia vs Morocco (September 8)
  • Dominik LivakovicCroatia National Team
    Girona's new goalkeeper will face two challenging matches in the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
    • Faroe Islands vs Croatia (September 5, 8:45 PM)
    • Croatia vs Montenegro (September 8, 8:45 PM)

 